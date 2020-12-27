Putin is immune to media attacks, ignores lies, Peskov said

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Media attacks against Russian President Vladimir Putin have lasted for the past two decades, a period of time long enough for the Russian leader to develop immunity against them, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"There have been attacks against Putin from the West and from the inside for the past twenty years. Naturally, the president has developed certain immunity," Peskov said in an interview to the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the federal television channel Rossiya-1 in an interview.

Peskov recalled Putin’s remark to the effect "attacks will be attacks, but it is most important whether the person does the job right."

"Reacting to each insinuation, or, in common parlance, to any lie? No, he has never done that, and I am certain he will not ever do so," the presidential spokesman said.

"It is impossible to imagine Putin reacting emotionally, the way some vulnerable youth might do. He is far more stable than all of his critics think him to be," Peskov stated.