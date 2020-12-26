Moscow reports 73 coronavirus deaths over per day

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow has increased by 73 per day, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus reported on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 73 patients died, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had a positive coronavirus test," the headquarters said.

In total, during the pandemic, 10,913 people with coronavirus died in the Russian capital.

Moscow is in first place in Russia in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. As of December 26, 779,584 cases were detected in the city, including 7,840 over the past day, while 599,541 people recovered.

About 79.9 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, more than 1.7 mln have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 3,021,964 coronavirus cases were registered, 2,426,439 people recovered, 54,226 died.