Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccine yet, will work on this

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in an interview with TASS said that she hasn’t been inoculated with a vaccine against the coronavirus yet but plans to work on this issue.

"Now I am thinking that it is already possible to begin thinking about my personal attitude to the vaccine. As soon as it happens, I’ll tell about it," she said.

The diplomat explained that this entire time the Foreign Ministry was working precisely on the diplomatic support of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus. "One of the goals was support of our vaccines abroad, their presentation at international sites, in international organizations, establishment of contacts through our embassies with various countries for its promotion," she said.