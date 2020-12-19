Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 77 to 10,394

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 77 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

"Seventy-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 10,394 in Moscow. The Russian capital accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in Russia. As of December 19, 728,637 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city. At the same time, 562,953 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, over 75.7 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.6 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,819,429 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,254,742 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 50,347 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.