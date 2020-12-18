Fines worth $315,000 imposed on Russians who failed to pass COVID test after foreign trip

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Fines worth more than 23 million rubles (about $315,000) in total were imposed on Russians who failed to pass COVID-19 testing after returning from a foreign trip, or notify the authorities about the result in time, the press service of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

All Russians who arrive to the country from abroad are to fill a special form on the portal of state services prior to their registration to the flight. Moreover, within three days after arriving to the country, Russian citizens are to undergo a novel coronavirus test and upload the result to the state services portal. They are to remain in self-isolation until the test is ready.