Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises 75 in past day

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Seventy-five more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 9,900, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Seventy-five coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 9,945.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Moscow has reported 692,210 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 529,000 recoveries.