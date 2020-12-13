Fifth earthquake in a day rocks Chechnya

GROZNY, December 13. /TASS/. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake, the fifth one during the day, has rocked Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Chechnya department told TASS on Sunday.

"A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was registered in the Chechen Republic at 16:05 Moscow time on December 13, 2020. The epicenter was located in the Urus-Martan district. No damages or casualties have been reported," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said later that another quake with a magnitude of 2.9 was registered at 16:36 Moscow time.

The first earthquake measuring 5.6 was struck Chechnya’s Urus-Martan district at 00:30 Moscow time. Another quake with a magnitude of 3.7 hit an area some 45 kilometers southeast of Chechnya’s capital city Grozny at 12:15 Moscow time. Further earthquakes measuring 4.1 and 3.1 were registered at 14:40 and 15:08 Moscow time.