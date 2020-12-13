Putin to see in New Year with near and dear as usual - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will see inn the New Year with his near and dear, as he does every year, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"I don’t know where he [Putin] will see in the New Year. But I can say with a high degree of certainty that he will be with his near and dear, as he does every year," he said in an interview for Naili Asker-zade’s film "Dangerous virus. The first year" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

When asked whether the president plans to have New Year vacations after "such a difficult year," the Kremlin spokesman said, "Well, that’s him all over: he never has proper rest, just a respite to take breath.".