Moscow reports 5,890 coronavirus recoveries in past day

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 5,890 in the past twenty-four hours to 524,779, the Moscow anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

Moscow residents who have recovered from the illness receive a proposal to donate their blood plasma. Individuals aged 18 - 55 who have recovered from the coronavirus infection and have no chronic illnesses can become blood donors. They must also test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

The Moscow residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help people who are undergoing medical treatment at home.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 71,438,880 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,601,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 49,638,390 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.