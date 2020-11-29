74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Seventy-four more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,900, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Seventy-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,902.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

To date, 2,269,316 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,761,457 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.