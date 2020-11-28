Russian ambassador may attend US presidential inauguration in January - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov could attend the US presidential inauguration in January 2021, but the participation of foreign countries’ representatives at this event is not stipulated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"There are no other countries’ representatives at the US presidential inauguration ceremony," Peskov said when asked by TASS who from Russia would attend the US leader’s inauguration in January. In particular, Peskov pointed out that "foreign leaders are not invited" to attend the ceremony.

"Sometimes, certain individuals are invited personally, but foreign leaders are not invited," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Naturally, the ambassador may attend," Peskov said commenting on the fact that the Russian ambassador attended the US Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in 2016.

American citizens cast their ballots on November 3. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Democratic contender Joe Biden won more than the needed 270 electoral votes. Biden announced his victory. US incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. He is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

States must certify election results until December 12. Electors cast ballots in their respective states on December 14. On January 6, 2021, the House and Senate convene for a joint session to count electoral votes and announce the results. On January 20, president-elect is sworn into office and officially becomes the president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony.