71 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Seventy-one more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,370, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Seventy-one coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,379.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of today, Moscow has reported 547,138 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 7,168 during the past day. As many as 400,332 patients have recovered.