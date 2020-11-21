Moscow records another 75 coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 75 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 75 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads. The city’s coronavirus death toll has reached 8,308.

Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. As of November 21, the city recorded more than 547,100 coronavirus cases and over 400,300 recoveries.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, about 57.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.3 mln deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,064,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,577,435 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 35,778 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.