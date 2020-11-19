Low temperatures have no impact on coronavirus - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, November 19./TASS/. Low temperatures have no effect on coronavirus, so one should not hope that the winter season will reverse the COVID-19 situation, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"No effect whatsoever, it is absolutely obvious. Viruses are cold loving. They live under the temperature of minus 70, minus 20 (degrees Celsius), and some vaccines that are being developed are stored exactly under these temperatures. So there are no grounds to expect that it will fade away when winter comes," the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in an interview with Vesti news program on Rossiya-1 television.

Mutations

Experts haven’t detected any mutations in the coronavirus that could made it more dangerous, Anna Popova told Rossiya-1’s Vesti news show.

"The current mutations in the virus don’t affect its epidemiological potential, which means that it’s not getting more pathogenic, virulent and contagious," she pointed out. "Researchers all over the world don’t expect the virus to mutate to further complicate the situation," Popova added.

According to her, experts are keeping a close eye on changes in the virus and have carried out over 1,200 researches. "We are doing it not to miss the moment that may come at some point though the virus is not very changeable. Judging by the current pace of changes, it can easily be detected by the test systems that we have and it’s possible to guard against the virus using the existing vaccines," Popova said.

The watchdog’s head said on Tuesday that mutations in the coronavirus were appearing in Siberia. However, in her words, mutations did not make the virus deadlier.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest global statistics, over 56.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.3 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,015,608 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,526,656 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 34,850 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.