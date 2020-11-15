Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 7,859 - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 72 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

"Seventy-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,859 in Moscow.

Moscow remains the worst affected region in Russia. To date, the city recorded a total of 510,214 COVID-19 cases (of those, 6,271 were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 367,613 recoveries.