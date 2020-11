MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Almost 452,700 people remain under medical supervision over the suspected coronavirus infection in Russia, the press office of the sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported on Saturday.

Russia has conducted a total of over 67.9 million coronavirus tests to date, including 601,000 in the past twenty-four hours, the watchdog said.