Regional storage centers necessary for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Creation of infrastructure to store vaccines against the coronavirus in Russian regions is a costly but important task for their mass production and a rapid vaccination of residents, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on measures of developing production and implementing vaccines against the coronavirus on Thursday.

"In the Moscow Region the creation of a center to store and distribute the Sputnik V [vaccine] is being completed. Its capacity ensures simultaneous storage of up to 3.5 mln doses of the vaccine, which is not bad in itself. It is necessary to form the same infrastructure in regions, this is a complicated, important and costly task," he said, emphasizing that "it is an important condition for launching a mass production of the vaccine."

"And, of course, it is extremely important to implement this work simultaneously in order to try to conduct a rapid vaccination of the population," the deputy chairman added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated that Russia plans to produce 2 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus before the end of the year and manufacture up to 6 mln doses a month starting next April.