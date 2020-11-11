Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 71 in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 71 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Seventy-one patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,573 in Moscow. As of November 11, more than 485,500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 350,700 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, nearly 51.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.27 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,836,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,369,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 31,593 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.