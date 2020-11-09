RDIF to publish interim results of Sputnik V vaccine trials in November

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) intends to publish interim results of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as early as in November, Head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"We welcome the successful interim results of a vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech published today. We firmly believe that the world needs a large portfolio of successful vaccines on different platforms. We also intend to publish interim data on the effectiveness of clinical trials of the Sputnik V [vaccine] in November," the RDIF press service quoted him as saying.

Earlier on Monday, BioNTech published interim results of Phase Three trials of a new preparation. According to its data, the risk to contract the coronavirus infection while using the vaccine is over 90% lower than without the inoculation. Both companies plan to submit a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) next week.

Sputnik V is the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. It is currently undergoing post-registration trials with the participation of 40,000 volunteers in Russia alone. Clinical trials of the vaccine, in addition to Russia, are also held in Belarus, Brazil, India, and the United Arab Emirates.