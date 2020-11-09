{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow documents 68 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

In total, 7,429 people have died from the virus in the Russian capital

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 68 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday.

"68 people with confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the center informed.

In total, 7,429 people have died from the virus in the Russian capital. As of November 9, Moscow has documented over 475,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 343,000 patients have recovered from the virus in the Russian capital.

Over 50.4 mln people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, over 1.25 mln have died. Russia has documented 1,796,132 cases of infection, 1,335,141 patients have recovered and 30,793 have died.

RDIF to publish interim results of Sputnik V vaccine trials in November
Earlier, BioNTech published interim results of Phase Three trials of a new preparation
Read more
Biden might be a strong candidate, but a weak president - expert
According to the Italian researcher Riccardo Alcaro, Biden’s position as president may be undermined by Trump’s planned contest of the vote
Read more
Upgraded T-72B3 main battle tanks arrive for Russian troops
The upgrade includes a new fire control system with an automatic target tracker, according to the defense manufacturer
Read more
Putin signs law on new rules of forming Russian government
Under the law, the president appoints the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers only after their approval by the lower house of parliament
Read more
Press review: Will Biden undo Trump’s policies and OSCE demands new elections in Belarus
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 9th
Read more
Biden pledges in his speech to combat coronavirus, racism, climate change
He urged to stop treating his opponents as enemies
Read more
Gorbachev hopes Biden aims to recover trust between US and Russia
Former President of the USSR is confident that Russia needs good relations with the US, but not "at any cost"
Read more
Azerbaijani forces take control of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh, president says
Ilham Aliyev said that "the date of November 8 will go down into country’s history forever"
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
The Presidents expressed their concern about the involvement of extremists from Syria and Libya in the conflict
Read more
Trump says again he won election gaining 71 mln ‘legal votes’
The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms in a number of states, the incumbent president of the US added
Read more
Latest radar station arrives for Russian troops in Siberia
The system is capable of finding targets over the wooded moderately rugged terrain and under enemy passive, active or combined jamming
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona
The suit asks for the manual inspection of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person
Read more
Erdogan calls on Putin to create joint working group on Karabakh, media report
Read more
Biden should not claim victory as legal proceedings begin, Trump says
US incumbent President hopes to regain lead in several states following court proceedings
Read more
Donbass elections possible after Kiev gets control over Russia border, envoy says
Leonid Kravchuk said, Ukraine is ready to discuss creating conditions for holding local elections in Ukraine
Read more
Biden’s win creates conditions for US-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2, says expert
According to the analyst, due to Trump's pressure on the project, Biden will be in a much more comfortable position to demand concessions from the Europeans
Read more
Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi continues - Armenian defense ministry
Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that the Azerbaijani army had advanced near the city of Martuni, however, the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic led a successful counterattack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat
Read more
Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin is in excellent health
Read more
Kremlin looks forward to building dialogue with next US president, spokesman says
The Kremlin deems it correct to wait for the official results of the presidential elections in the US before congratulating the country's president-elect
Read more
Biden secures 270 electoral votes needed to win election - leading media
According to their estimates, Biden won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and now has a total of 273 electoral votes compared to Donald Trump’s 213 votes
Read more
Russian MP does not expect US’ approach to Russia to improve from Biden in White House
The Democratic nominee directly called Russia "the main enemy" of the US in his pre-election rhetoric, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Engine failure caused light aircraft crash outside Moscow
Two people were killed in the accident
Read more
World leaders hurry to congratulate Biden
Earlier the leading US media reported that Democratic nominee had garnered 270 electoral votes needed to win
Read more
Press review: How a Biden or Trump win may impact Russia and Minsk eyes Russian oil fields
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 6
Read more
Russian Daniil Medvedev climbs to No. 4 in ATP ranking
The Russian has surpassed Swiss Roger Federer following his Paris Masters victory
Read more
Lukashenko vows to hold election once Belarusian people make decision
He pointed to the West’s policy of double standards towards Belarus
Read more
Russia’s nuclear orders portfolio totals around $100 bln, says Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak considers it necessary to approve the comprehensive program for development of equipment, technologies and scientific research in nuclear energy in Russia through 2024 as soon as possible
Read more
First power unit of BelNPP reaches capacity of 400 MW - Energy Ministry
The ceremony to increase the power unit's capacity was held with the participation of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Read more
Azerbaijan says downed Russian helicopter by mistake
Baku is ready to compensate Moscow for the damages
Read more
Azerbaijan says it has taken control over Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismissed Yerevan's reports of Armenia taking back control over the city as disinformation
Read more
Protest rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi ending
Protesters have decided to wrap the rally up and gather again on Monday at 18:00 local time
Read more
Russian Navy ship eliminates enemy force with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea drills
The personnel of the ship’s combat information center detected the notional target at sea using the coordinates received, the Black Sea Fleet's press office reported
Read more
Putin, Erdogan ready to join efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Earlier the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan insisted that Yerevan should be persuaded to sit at the negotiation table. He pointed out that a permanent solution to that conflict was a key factor for stability in the region
Read more
Nearly 20 female protesters, including former Miss Belarus held in Minsk
Security forces have cordoned off nearly the entire neighborhood near Victors Avenue, Melnikayte and Zaslavlskaya Streets and Masherov Avenue
Read more
Russian cabinet reshuffle: 5 ministers replaced, another deputy PM added
Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, may become the tenth deputy of the prime minister
Read more
Hotbed of international terrorism in Syria virtually eliminated, says Putin
According to the Russian president, the level of violence in Syria has dropped substantially, people are returning to civilian life and the UN-sponsored inclusive political process is underway
Read more
Soldier kills three people at airfield near Russia’s Voronezh
Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of a military unit, according to the source
Read more
Russia, Turkey signed a new motor transportation agreement
The Transport Ministry noted that the new document fully complies with the principles of international partnership and will contribute to an increase in passenger and freight traffic
Read more
Armenia reports fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi
According to the Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, "there is a chance that tomorrow, the battle for Shushi will end"
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins his first title this season in Paris
He promised his supporters to perform well in London at the upcoming ATP Finals
Read more
Russian Navy to develop deep-submergence rescue vehicles for Arctic operation
The Russian Navy is currently upgrading and holding planned repairs of Priz-type deep-submergence rescue vehicles with a diving capacity of up to 1,000 meters and Bester deep-sea rescue submersibles capable of diving to a depth of 700 meters
Read more
Baku reports attacks by Armenia in two Azerbaijani districts
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces have been shelling settlements in the Tartar and Agdam districts
Read more
Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst
The current Japanese government has vowed commitment to the policies of the previous Shinzo Abe-led Cabinet, which sought a dialogue with Russia, the expert stressed
Read more
Russia records over 20,000 coronavirus cases in the past three days
The total caseload climbed to 1,774,334
Read more
Hainan Airlines ranks first among Hainan's most profitable companies — report
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Read more
Activists say more than 1,000 people detained in Belarus protests
Members of the opposition protest dubbed March of Popular Power in Minsk on Sunday failed to form a single column
Read more
Russian Navy to get latest icebreaker in 2022
The Shipyard is currently mounting required equipment on the icebreaker, according to the Navy Main Command’s press office
Read more
Baku posts video of seizing key Karabakh town of Shusha
The video on the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s YouTube channel shows Azerbaijani servicemen hoisting the flag of Azerbaijan over one of administrative buildings in Shusha, the second largest town in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan
Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass
Read more