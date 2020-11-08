Russia records 12% more COVID-19 cases this week

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia in the past seven days rose by 137,553, 12% more than a week earlier, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

On October 26-November 1, the crisis center reported 122,904 cases.

The average growth rate in cases on November 2-8 climbed to 8.4% compared with 8.1% a week earlier.

This week 2,302 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Russia versus 2,185 in the past seven days. The average mortality rate slightly dropped from 1.73% to 1.72%.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus keeps rapidly rising. Last week, 87,151 patients were discharged versus 98,746 this week. However, due to high incidence rate the share of recoveries in the past seven days decreased from 74.9% to 74.6%.