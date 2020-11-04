Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 67

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 67 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sixty-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,071 in Moscow. As of November 4, Moscow recorded over 445,400 COVID-19 cases and about 326,900 recoveries.

According to the latest statistics, over 47.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,693,454 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,266,931 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,217 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.