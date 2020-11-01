Russia’s coronavirus spread rate climbs to 1.09

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rose to 1.09 on Sunday and in Moscow the figure grew to 1.15, according to TASS data based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

In nine out of ten Russian regions with the biggest caseload the rate has been above 1. The only exception is the Sverdlovsk Region (0.99), where the figure is below 1 for the first time since September 23.

In the Rostov Region the rate dropped to 1 and in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region to 1.01, while in the Nizhny Novgorod Region it rose to 1.04. In the Moscow Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region the rate stood at 1.06, and in the Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions at 1.07 and 1.08. In St. Petersburg the rate was at Moscow’s level - 1.15.

Russia has been registering a growing number of COVID-19 cases since early September, with the highest growth rate recorded in early October when the country’s average spread rate climbed to 1.2. This rate has dropped in the past few days and almost returned to 1. This may indicate a decrease in the COVID-19 spread rate, even though over 18,000 daily coronavirus cases were registered in Russia in the past three days.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced this spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.