Over 1,100 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Moscow in the past day

"The crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation in Moscow reported that 5,261 new cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the capital. Some 1,131 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in the past day," it said.

Some 12% of those ill are children, 45.4% are aged between 18 and 45, another 29.2% are aged between 46 and 65, and another 9.6% are aged between 66 and 79. Some 3.8% of those infected are above 80.

All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.

Moscow citizens over 65 and those with chronic diseases must self-isolate, while all people must wear masks and gloves in public transport and observe social distance, the crisis center said.

