Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 68

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 68 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

"As many as 68 patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 6,380 in Moscow. As of October 24, Moscow recorded about 391,400 COVID-19 cases and about 287,900 recoveries.

To date, 1,497,167 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,130,818 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 25,821 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.