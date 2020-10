KRASNODAR, October 24. /TASS/. The blast-hit tanker is located 13 nautical miles off the shore in the Sea of Azov and does not create an obstacle for navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told TASS on Saturday.

"[She is] 13 miles off the shore. The nearest location is Cape Fonar. It does not obstruct [the passage of ships]," the spokesman told TASS when asked whether the tanker was obstructing navigation through the strait.