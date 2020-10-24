Expert: Russia’s COVID-19 infection rate may go down around February or March

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 infection rate is likely to go down in February-March 2021, Deputy Director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

Lately, Russia has been documenting more daily cases of the disease: on Friday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 17,340 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in the country.

"Usually, when the infection rate starts to go up, we expect a maximum increase over 28 days - two incubation periods, so the first ten days of November should show us where it goes. Then the process will stabilize, but we’re not talking about a decrease, because there should be a period when the epidemiological process remains stable, but the virus continues spreading. After that, a steady decrease will take place, just like we witnessed in the spring after May 11. We are like to enter the decrease phase in February or March," he said.

Gorelov stressed that while there is no mass vaccination against COVID-19 in the country, there is no alternative to sanitary restrictions. "When you wear a mask or use hand sanitizer, you are protecting not only yourself, but your loved ones. There is no need to introduce draconian measures, so far, we prefer persuasion," he concluded.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 41.7 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the world, 1.13 mln have died. Russia has recorded 1,480,646 cases of infection, 1,119,251 patients have recovered and 25,525 have died.