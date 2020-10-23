{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
63 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 6,312

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Sixty-three more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 6,300, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Sixty-three coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 6,312.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the morbidity is now demonstrating upwards tendencies. As of today, Moscow has reported 386,908 coronavirus cases, including 5,478 during the past day. As many as 285,271 patients have recovered from the disease.

To date, 1,480,646 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,119,251 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

