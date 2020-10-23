Moscow’s anti-coronavirus measures have little impact on city’s economy, says mayor

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The current anti-coronavirus restrictions in Moscow have little impact on the city’s economy, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"We have taken measures that have little impact on the economy. But it would be wrong to say that they have no impact at all because we see that people go to cinemas, theaters, visit public catering outlets not that often as they used to, etc. Passenger traffic is demonstrating downwards tendencies," he said in an interview with the Vesti news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the mayor, economic impacts from this autumn’s anti-coronavirus measures will not that serious as from those imposed in May. "But nevertheless it will tell on the economy indirectly, but nota that dramatically as in May when entire economic sectors were shut. Now, not a single economy sector has been closed, everything is working," he said.

Sobyanin told TASS earlier that Moscow’s economy may begin to revive in several months after the coronavirus epidemic was over and promised that the authorities would do their best to facilitate the process. According to the mayor, small and medium-sized businesses in Moscow, which employ a large part of the city’s dweller, are developing quite actively. Such businesses account for 23-24% of Moscow’s revenues.

He said that businesses were reviving quite rapidly after the spring lockdowns, with trade reaching last year’s indices.