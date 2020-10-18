Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to 1.07

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Coronavirus spread rate on Sunday in Russia dropped to 1.07 and to 1.01 in Moscow, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

This is the lowest figure for the country and the capital since September 15 and September 24.

The coronavirus growth rate remains above 1 in nine out of ten regions with the biggest number of cases. In the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region the figure remains below 1 (0.98).

In St. Petersburg, which saw a record high number of cases in the past days, the figure dropped to 1.18 by the end of the week. The same rate was recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region. In other regions the rate is significantly lower: in the Irkutsk Region it dropped from 1.13 to 1.09, in the Voronezh Region it remained at 1.08, in the Sverdlovsk Region it stood at 1.07, in the Moscow Region - 1.06, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region to 1.05 and in the Rostov Region to 1.03.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the growth in cases in the country in the past weeks: since early September Russia has been registering more than 5,000 new cases per day and since October 16 the number grew three-fold to over 15,000.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced this spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries. In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.