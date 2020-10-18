Russia registers over 1,500 coronavirus deaths this week

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus crisis center reported about 1,560 coronavirus deaths in Russia this week, according to TASS estimates.

This is a new record high since the start of the pandemic. Last week, 1,239 coronavirus deaths were registered.

Meanwhile, the average mortality rate from the new infection dropped in the past seven days. Last Sunday it reached 1.74% versus 1.73% this Sunday, according to TASS estimates.

In Moscow despite the growing number of registered deaths the figure decreased from 1.69% to 1.64%.