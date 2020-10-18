Over 1,600 patients recover from coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients who recovered from the coronavirus in Moscow rose by 1,654 in the past day, reaching 273,881, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day, another 1,654 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection grew to 273,881," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.