Number of people recovered from coronavirus in Moscow increased by 2,000 per day

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus increased in Moscow by 2,001 over the day and amounted to 272,227 people, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, another 2,001 patients have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 272,227," she said.

Recovered residents of Moscow are offered to become plasma donors. A donor can be a person aged 18 to 55 years old who has had a coronavirus infection and does not have chronic diseases. In addition, the donor must test negative for HIV, hepatitis B and C.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.