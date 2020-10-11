Moscow, St. Petersburg report highest daily COVID-19 tally since mid-May

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow and St. Petersburg registered the highest daily growth in coronavirus cases since May 15, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Moscow confirmed 4,501 new COVID-19 cases, registering a 1.4% growth. St. Petersburg recorded 528 cases, and the total case tally in Russia’s second largest city rose 1.2%.

In the past day, 1,186 patients were discharged in the capital and 35 patients died. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 330,418 coronavirus cases have been recorded. Some 261,619 people recovered and 5,595 others died. Currently, 63,204 people are ill in the capital.

In St. Petersburg, 264 people left hospital in the past day and 21 patients died. A total of 47,591 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city. Some 31,362 patients recovered and 3,256 others died.