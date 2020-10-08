More Russians over 60 get infected with COVID-19 - top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. More Russian residents over the age of 60 have been infected with the coronavirus lately but the incidence is the highest among people in the 30-49 age group, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview to the Russia-1 TV channel.

"In the fall season, more people over 60 become involved. And this is an adverse sign since people over 60 have a more serious form. The relative share of children [getting infected] has increased insignificantly. In general, people from 30 to 49 are getting sick, the highest incidence [is among them]," she said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova who heads the anti-coronavirus crisis center, reported on the growth in incidence among children and the elderly.

According to the latest statistics, over 35.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.