Russia records new imported cases of COVID-19 - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia has again begun recording new imported coronavirus cases, Anna Popova, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said in a televised interview on Rossiya’1 channel on Wednesday.

"People fly back from holidays. Unfortunately, yes, there are such cases," she said when asked by the TV host.

Popova said that "family cases" are documented, when both parents and children test positive for the virus after returning from holidays.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.04 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.