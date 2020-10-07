Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 55

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 55 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 5,497, the capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"As many as 55 patients have passed away in Moscow in the past 24 hours. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

Moscow remains the worst affected in Russia, and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recently on the rise. The city has recorded a total of 314,788 COVID-19 cases so far (of those, 3,229 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 256,362 recoveries.