Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rises by 24 to 5,254

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 24 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 24 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

The city’s overall coronavirus death toll has reached 5,254.

Moscow, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide, has recently seen a rise in infections.

The city has so far recorded 292,601 cases, with 2,308 patients identified in the past day. A total of 248,650 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow.