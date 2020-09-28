Twenty-three more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Twenty-three more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,200, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Twenty-three coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,203.

By today, Moscow has reported nearly 288,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 246,100 patients have recovered from the disease.

To date, 1,159,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 945,920 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,385 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.