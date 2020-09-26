Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 18

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 18 to 5,164 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Eighteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has climbed to 5,164 in the Russian capital.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 32,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 989,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,143,571 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 940,150 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,225 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.