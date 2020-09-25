Coronavirus deaths in Moscow rise by 14 over the day - headquarters

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 14 in a day, the total number of deaths reached 5,129, the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus reported on Friday.

"In Moscow, over the past day, 14 patients have died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and had a positive test result for coronavirus infection," the headquarters said.

In total, during the pandemic, 5,129 people with coronavirus died in the capital.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 32 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, more than 976,000 have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters, 1,128,836 cases of infection were registered, 929,829 people recovered, 19,948 died. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.