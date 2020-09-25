Interpol database has about 50,000 records with data on terrorists - expert

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Interpol database contains about 50,000 records with data of terrorists from all over the world, Chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of Police Alexander Prokopchuk said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"Interpol administers an information array containing data about people involved in terrorist crimes. Information is provided by Interpol member states. The database is constantly updated, so it is difficult to give an exact figure. Now its volume is approximately about 50,000 records," he said.

According to Prokopchuk, Interpol is implementing several anti-terrorist projects. "Thanks to our participation in them, we received information about thousands of foreign terrorists who have joined international terrorist organizations around the world. At the same time, the main work is carried out in a bilateral format with regard to specific terrorists," he said.

He also noted that Russia is seeing high returns from its CIS partners. "We are also actively working with the law enforcement agencies of Syria, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and the EU countries. Last year, for example, as a result of this work, 5 members of terrorist organizations that we have put on the international wanted list were extradited to Russia," Prokopchuk said.