Over 241,000 remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. More than 241,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"Some 241,046 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

More than 42.8 mln tests for COVID-19 have been carried out, including 364,000 tests in the past day, according to the sanitary watchdog.

To date, 1,097,251 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 906,462 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,339 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.