Over 890 patients recover from the coronavirus in Moscow in the past day

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients who recovered in Moscow grew by 892 in the past day, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. In the past day another 892 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 236,947," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.