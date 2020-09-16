Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 9

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 9 to 5,025 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Nine patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, the death toll from COVID-19 has climbed to 5,025 in the Russian capital.

The coronavirus situation has improved drastically in Moscow, which had been the worst-hit region in Russia. The capital has confirmed 273,273 cases so far. Of those, 750 were registered in the past 24 hours. Overall, 232,706 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and 5,025 died. One-day recoveries have outnumbered the new cases, amounting to 1,223 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 1,079,519 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 890,114 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,917 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.