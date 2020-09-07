Minister: Russia’s growing mortality rate during pandemic not only related to COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The rising mortality rate in Russia during the pandemic is linked to both COVID-19 and other diseases, which were aggravated by this infection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"As the accumulated experience and analysis of deaths during the epidemic rise shows, the increase in mortality rate among the population during the COVID-19 pandemic is related to both directly the coronavirus infection and the decompensation of other diseases, where COVID-19 contributed to their more severe course, for example, diabetes, diseases of the circulatory system and cancer," the minister was quoted by the press service as saying.

The procedure of counting deaths and establishing their causes meets the requirements of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Murashko said.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s healthcare watchdog (Roszdravnadzor), Alla Samoylova, noted that some inaccuracies were discovered while registering the deaths of coronavirus patients. Murashko noted that these inaccuracies were not based on the analysis of statistics across the country, but were found during the checks at some medical facilities. According to him, the process of establishing the cause of deaths could take a long time and statistics is reviewed after it ends.

"Already in April, in accordance with the World Health Organization’s recommendations, Russia began coding the cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection. Subsequently, in order to improve statistical records, increase its reliability, and comparability of statistical data in our country and abroad, based on the WHO recommendations, the guidelines for coding COVID-19 cases and mortality rate were released," he said.

To date, 1,030,690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 843,277 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,871 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.