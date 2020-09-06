Russia’s new coronavirus cases exceed recoveries this week for the first time since June

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia this week surpassed the tally of discharged patients for the first time since mid-June, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

On August 31-September 6, the crisis center reported 35,179 new COVID-19 cases versus 33,577 a week earlier. The number of recoveries reached 33,967, fewer than last week when 36,343 people were discharged.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of infections in the past seven days compared with August 24-30 increased from 3.5% to 3.55% and the average daily figure grew from 0.49% to 0.5%.

The crisis center reported 727 coronavirus fatalities versus 710 in the previous seven days. The death toll has been rising for a second week in a row, but the relative mortality rate from the coronavirus infection is nearly unchanged. Last Sunday, it reached 1.73% versus 1.74% this Sunday.