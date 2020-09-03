Moscow’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 4,867

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 10 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the overall death toll in the Russian capital reaching 4,867, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Thursday.

"In Moscow, 10 patients with confirmed pneumonia who tested positive for the coronavirus have died," the center informed.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has reached 4,867, the crisis center added.

Moscow has documented over 264,300 cases of COVID-19, with over 217,800 patients having recovered from the disease.