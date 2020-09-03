Russian PM’s visit to Belarus to boost economic cooperation - ambassador

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s vsit to Minsk will help ensure Belarus’ energy security goals and expand the share of Belarusian goods on the Russian market, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 channel on Thursday.

"A visit by Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin and members of Russian government to Minsk had a very substantive and professional agenda, which will help ensure and maintain Belarus’ energy security goals, expand access of Belarusian goods to the concise and large-scale Russian market," he said.

Mezentsev also noted that during the working meeting in Minsk, representatives of Russia and Belarus had discussed the cooperation between industrial enterprises.

Earlier, Russian top senator Valentina Matviyenko noted that Russia and Belarus do not plane to give up economic cooperation, as it is in the benefit of both nations. For his part, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that stable and long-term relations with Belarus on oil and gas deliveries must be maintained. He noted that Russia and Belarus are strategic partners, with Russia acting as the main supplier of energy resources to the republic.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Belarus on Thursday. The visit of the Russian head of state to Minsk took place as part of activated contacts between both states against the backdrop of ongoing protests in Belarus. Before the meeting between both countries’ prime ministers, Mishustin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.