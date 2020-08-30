Agro-park in Russia’s Chechnya to attract 1.7 bln rubles by 2022 with 225 jobs created

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Private investment in the South Agro agroindustrial park in Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya is expected to reach around 1.7 bln rubles ($23 mln) by 2022, with 225 new jobs created due to implementation of projects, a source in Russia’s Economic Development Ministry told TASS.

A ministry’s delegation headed by First Deputy Minister Mikhail Babich took a look at investment projects being implemented in Chechnya on Sunday.

"The delegation visited the South Agro agroindustrial park that has been functioning since 2019. Four residents have been registered at its territory. The agro-park contains two greenhouse complexes, a water filling facility and a horticultural and berries processing plant. The plan is to attract around 1.7 bln rubles worth of private investment and create 225 jobs within implementation of the project by 2022," the ministry’s representative said.

Currently the Economic Development Ministry is working at new approaches to encouraging regional economic growth. "Such projects as agro-parks, industrial parks and industrial platforms may become an efficient instrument for steady economic development in the region," Babich was quoted as saying.